Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on TRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Trevena in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Trevena by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 454.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

