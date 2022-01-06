Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 132,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 104,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $179.34 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.60 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Stephens upped their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist upped their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.27.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

