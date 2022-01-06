Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 579 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 135.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 57.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 28.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RL opened at $122.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $99.92 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.81 and its 200 day moving average is $117.93.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.56.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

