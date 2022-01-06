Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $885,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $632.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $655.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $587.24. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.17. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $320.19 and a 52-week high of $703.27. The company has a quick ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total value of $4,539,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.00, for a total value of $2,338,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,529 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,332. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CACC shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.00.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

