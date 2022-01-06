Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACHC. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $58.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.54. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACHC. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

