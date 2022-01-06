Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 104,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 67,697 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 75,102 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

