Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 3,429 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 7.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Mizuho began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $21.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

