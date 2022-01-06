Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 45,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 92.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Everbridge by 7.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 3,829.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 33,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 27.7% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 32,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $125.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays cut shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $185.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

In other news, Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $1,453,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,669 shares of company stock worth $6,952,870. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVBG stock opened at $60.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.86 and its 200 day moving average is $132.69. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $57.58 and a one year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

