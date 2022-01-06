Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,619 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 31.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.27. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -51.06%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Bradley A. Alford purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

