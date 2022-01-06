TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.79

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.79 and traded as high as $54.24. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $52.04, with a volume of 113,505 shares changing hands.

TA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $744.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 2.01.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.