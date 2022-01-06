Traders Purchase Large Volume of AAR Call Options (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,506 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,826% compared to the typical daily volume of 154 call options.

NYSE:AIR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,287. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.80. AAR has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $45.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAR will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AAR by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

