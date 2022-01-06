Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tractor Supply have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has a robust surprise trend that continued in the third quarter of 2021. The quarter marked the seventh straight quarter of earnings surprise and sixth consecutive sales beat. Both the top and bottom line grew year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results gained from strength in the Life Out Here Strategy and healthy customer trends. Also, sturdy demand for everyday merchandise including consumable, usable and edible products as well as robust summer seasonal categories contributed to comps growth. All the geographic regions and key merchandising categories performed well. It raised view for 2021. However, higher costs, including product inflation and freight, remain headwinds. Uncertainties relating to the pandemic are also concerns.”

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.48.

TSCO opened at $229.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.62. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $138.74 and a 12-month high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.