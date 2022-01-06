Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 1,750.0% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TOWTF traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,745. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.09. Tower One Wireless has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.14.

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

