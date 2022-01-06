TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TotalEnergies is gaining from new startups, improvement in hydrocarbon prices, well-spread LNG assets and an expanding upstream portfolio that has exposure to fast-growing hydrocarbon producing regions. The company continues to streamline its portfolio through acquisitions and divestiture of non-core assets. TotalEnergies is making regular investments to expand renewable operation and strives to achieve net-zero emission by 2050. In the past one year, shares of TotalEnergies have outperformed the industry. Yet, the company’s profitability can be impacted by unplanned outages and natural decline in fields. It remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizeable volume to production. It has operations in some politically-troubled regions and competition might affect profitability.”

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TTE has been the subject of several other reports. AlphaValue raised TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.92. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $54.73 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TotalEnergies stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.