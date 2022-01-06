Total Access Communication Public (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Trading Up 12.1%

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) was up 12.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70.

About Total Access Communication Public (OTCMKTS:TACYY)

Total Access Communication Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include prepaid and postpaid packages, aircards, handsets, and accessories. It operates through the Mobile Telephone Service and Related Services; and Sales of Handsets and Starter Kits segments.

