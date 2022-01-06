Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,248,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 653,454 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Bank of America worth $243,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 627,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,648,000 after acquiring an additional 78,229 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 205,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 26,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 826,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,049,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,294,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,422,000 after buying an additional 219,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

Shares of BAC opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $395.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

