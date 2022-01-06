Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 398,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87,091 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $72,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,006,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $214.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

