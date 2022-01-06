Toronto Dominion Bank Has $214.48 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 42.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,114,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 629,716 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $214,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 9,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 391,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after buying an additional 16,086 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 25,544 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

Chevron stock opened at $122.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $236.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $121.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

