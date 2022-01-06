Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.16 Billion Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,379,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 878,223 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up 1.8% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,157,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,881,000 after purchasing an additional 67,502 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,276,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $118.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.87. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

