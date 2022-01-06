Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toromont Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.83.

TSE TIH opened at C$112.38 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$84.61 and a 12 month high of C$115.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$111.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$107.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$997.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,265,000. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $767,660.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

