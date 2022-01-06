Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Short Interest Update

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the November 30th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Top Glove Co. Bhd. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Get Top Glove Co. Bhd. alerts:

TGLVY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.22. 5,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,246. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 21.19%.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.