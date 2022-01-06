TON Crystal (TON) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week

TON Crystal (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. TON Crystal has a market cap of $274.49 million and $3.91 million worth of TON Crystal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TON Crystal has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TON Crystal coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00098632 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000508 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TON Crystal Coin Profile

TON Crystal (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2020. TON Crystal’s total supply is 5,039,122,946 coins and its circulating supply is 735,353,906 coins. TON Crystal’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon and its Facebook page is accessible here . TON Crystal’s official website is freeton.org . The Reddit community for TON Crystal is https://reddit.com/r/TONCRYSTAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TON Crystal’s official message board is medium.com/freeton

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

