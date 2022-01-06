Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.06 and last traded at C$3.14. 44,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 39,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.00. The company has a market cap of C$137.97 million and a P/E ratio of 22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$101.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$98.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Titanium Transportation Group Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

