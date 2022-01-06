TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,001,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,450 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of Simply Good Foods worth $34,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,888,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after acquiring an additional 71,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51,198 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 3.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,167,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after acquiring an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 11.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 75,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 1.07. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $43.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $4,716,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 456,447 shares of company stock valued at $17,913,786. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.