TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $40.99 Million Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,280 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Sprout Social worth $40,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 303.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,790,000 after buying an additional 915,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,369,000 after buying an additional 753,840 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 84.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,981,000 after buying an additional 491,704 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,406,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sprout Social by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,811 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total value of $2,296,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $4,060,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,613 shares of company stock valued at $20,730,056. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. increased their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.30. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -174.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

