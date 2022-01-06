TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $36.38 Million Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $36,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADPT. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.76.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

