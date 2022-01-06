TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 131,270 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 892,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,270 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $29,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 76.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after acquiring an additional 546,437 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,674 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 8.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 555,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after acquiring an additional 44,415 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $5,294,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNCY. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Shares of SNCY opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $32,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 53,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $1,727,118.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,002,678 shares of company stock worth $281,558,262 in the last three months.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

