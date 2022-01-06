Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 23,806 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.77.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 175,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 249,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

