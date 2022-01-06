THETA (THETA) Trading 28.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, THETA has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a total market capitalization of $5.25 billion and $273.57 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00057105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.