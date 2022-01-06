The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Update

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the November 30th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 225.0 days.
OTCMKTS EHGRF remained flat at $$2.53 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. The Star Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $2.90.
About The Star Entertainment Group
See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.