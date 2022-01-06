The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Sets New 1-Year High at $138.00

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 138 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 137.40 ($1.85), with a volume of 2509562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.40 ($1.81).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.80. The stock has a market cap of £3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 21.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.05%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

