The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Andrew J. Quigg Sells 1,391 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PGR stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.64. 190,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,104. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 110,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after buying an additional 36,323 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,125,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,543,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

