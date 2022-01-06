The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives $149.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.63. 413,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,285,271. The company has a market capitalization of $398.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $164.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.82 and a 200 day moving average of $144.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

