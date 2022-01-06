The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $250.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $220.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $212.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.26 and its 200-day moving average is $195.91. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

