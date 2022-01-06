The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, February 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend by 41.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

NYSE:PNC opened at $212.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.91. The stock has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.18.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

