The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.18.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC opened at $215.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

