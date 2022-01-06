The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HSY opened at $194.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.80. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $196.18. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $895,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,046 shares of company stock worth $5,215,997 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

