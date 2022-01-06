The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $26.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Invesco stock opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Invesco will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,483,000 after buying an additional 30,773 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,682,000 after purchasing an additional 675,464 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,449,000 after purchasing an additional 87,244 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

