The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €78.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €78.00 ($88.64) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BAS. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($88.64) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €81.93 ($93.11).

BAS stock opened at €65.83 ($74.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. Basf has a 52 week low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($82.82). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €61.35 and its 200 day moving average is €64.21. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.58.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

