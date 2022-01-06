The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.96. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 5,729 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $32,283.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDL. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 279,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 176,874 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,854,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 618,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 105,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period.

About The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

