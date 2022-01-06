The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $647.00

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 647 ($8.72) and last traded at GBX 645.01 ($8.69), with a volume of 236500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 628 ($8.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 58.09 and a quick ratio of 51.08. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 625.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 616.58.

Get The Edinburgh Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for The Edinburgh Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Edinburgh Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.