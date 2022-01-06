The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,010,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,715 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $149,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,450,000 after buying an additional 19,139,302 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,418,000 after buying an additional 5,210,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

Shares of KO opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $261.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $60.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,282 shares of company stock valued at $6,795,662. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

