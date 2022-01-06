The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.44.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,282 shares of company stock valued at $6,795,662 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 38.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 114.4% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KO traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.88. 909,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,159,398. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $262.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

