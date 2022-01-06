The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) PT Lowered to GBX 115 at Berenberg Bank

The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 135 ($1.82) to GBX 115 ($1.55) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.16) target price on shares of The City Pub Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.16) target price on shares of The City Pub Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on shares of The City Pub Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of CPC stock opened at GBX 108.95 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 114.17. The City Pub Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 147 ($1.98).

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

