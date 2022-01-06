The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AES during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in AES by 160.1% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AES by 93.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 41.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AES. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

AES stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 70,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,843. The AES Co. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $29.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

