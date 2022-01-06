TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,300 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the November 30th total of 510,400 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 2,166.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.11. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $21.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.