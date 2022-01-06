Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,600,351,000 after purchasing an additional 314,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,961,000 after purchasing an additional 669,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,251,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,149,000 after purchasing an additional 642,620 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.91. The stock had a trading volume of 30,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of -72.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

