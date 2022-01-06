Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,855,000 after acquiring an additional 306,398 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,967,000 after acquiring an additional 30,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,860,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,436,000 after acquiring an additional 127,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,957. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.69 and a fifty-two week high of $153.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.