Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $3.86 Million Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,123,000 after buying an additional 537,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,904,000 after buying an additional 971,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,119,000 after buying an additional 797,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,886,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,159,000 after purchasing an additional 296,467 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.40. 6,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.