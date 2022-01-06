Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises 0.9% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $15,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 743,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,468,000 after acquiring an additional 32,007 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 173,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,205,000 after buying an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 109.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 31,322.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after buying an additional 90,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE BX traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.52. The company had a trading volume of 20,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.11 and a 200-day moving average of $123.32.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.